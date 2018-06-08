View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 12:01 pm

Stratford man killed in crash with farm tractor identified: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Perth OPP say a 37-year-old man died Thursday night after his SUV collided with a farm tractor.

Perth OPP have identified the person killed in a crash late Thursday night east of Stratford.

Officers said an SUV collided with a farm tractor on Perth Line 34, between Perth Road 108 and 109.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Chad Matheson, 37, of Stratford.

The OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

