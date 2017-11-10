Fatal crash closes stretch of Eight Mile Road northwest of London

One person is dead after an early-morning crash northwest of London.

Middlesex OPP say they responded to Eight Mile Road between Denfield Road and Hyde Park Road around 6 a.m. Friday.

A black pickup truck travelling west on Eight Mile Road went off the roadway and wound up in the ditch on the south side of the road and rolled.

Officers say the driver died and his vehicle was the only one involved. His name hasn’t been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unknown if this morning’s winter road conditions played a role in the incident.

Officers say the roadway will remain closed until early Friday afternoon as investigators work on the scene.