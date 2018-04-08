Impaired charges laid in fatal single vehicle crash in Perth County

Provincial Police say one man is dead and another is facing criminal charges after a single-vehicle collision in Minto Township.

Emergency Crews responded to the incident on Perth Road 131 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene, however the car’s only other passenger was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased passenger as 24-year-old Gary Kuepfer of Minto Township.

Twenty-year-old Carl Kuepfer was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police believe the two were brothers.