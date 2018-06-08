Man in custody after Edmonton police officer on bike struck by vehicle

Edmonton police say charges are pending after an officer on a bike was struck by a vehicle in the downtown core.

Police say the officer was struck while riding in the area of Jasper Avenue and 113 Street. It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, police began a pursuit.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes, with the vehicle driving through a neighbourhood and some fences, police said.

The pursuit ended in the area of 119 Avenue and 90 Street, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Shortly before 11 p.m., several police officers remained at the scene. A silver car could be seen in the middle of the road without its front driver wheel attached.

The police officer was not injured, the EPS said.