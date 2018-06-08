PC Daryl Kramp captures Hastings-Lennox and Addington

For provincial Progressive Conservative Daryl Kramp, if at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Kramp easily claimed the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington with a huge victory in Thursday’s Ontario election.

Kramp claimed more than 50 per cent of the vote to win the riding – receiving 22,636 votes in 93 polls.

Runner-up Nate Smelle was a distant second with 32.1 per cent of the vote (14,457 votes). Rounding out the results were: Liberal Tim Rigby (11.5 per cent or 5,173 votes); Sari Watson of the Green Party (4.2 per cent or 1,910 votes); Lonnie Herrington of the Trillium Party (1 per cent or 466 votes) and Libertarian Greg Schofield (0.8 per cent or 362 votes)

Kramp was the federal Conservative MP for Prince Edward–Hastings from 2004 to 2015. However, he lost to Liberal Mike Bossio in the new federal riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington in 2015.

Kramp held a celebration with supporters at the Black Bear Ridge Golf Club in Belleville.