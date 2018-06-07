View full results
June 7, 2018 9:12 pm

Bell Media among group acquiring Just For Laughs production company

By The Canadian Press

Comedian Howie Mandel, one of the new co-owners of the Just for Laughs, alongside Bell Media.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Bell Media says it is has joined a group of investors in buying the production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival.

The BCE Inc. subsidiary says it and Groupe CH completed an agreement to join talent agency ICM Partners and comedian Howie Mandel in the acquisition of Groupe Juste pour rire.

Bell says the production company remains Montreal-based and is now backed by a leading broadcaster and content creation company. It says the terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also a majority stakeholder.

Bell Media president Randy Lennox says the company is trying to align itself with brands that have world travel ability.

He says Just for Laughs has huge ubiquity in Quebec, some scale in Canada, but that dissipates further away and their endeavour is to grow it.

