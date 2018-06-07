View full results
man dies from fall
June 7, 2018 5:49 pm

Penticton senior dies from third-storey fall

By Online journalist  Global News

A senior in Penticton died on Wednesday after falling from his third-storey balcony.

Shelby Thom / Global News
A A

A senior in Penticton died after falling from his third-storey balcony in Penticton on Wednesday.

The man, whose name was not released, was residing at the Concorde Assisted Living Residence. Penticton RCMP said in a press release on Thursday that he fell from his balcony at approximately 4:30 p.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Concorde Assisted Living Residence in Penticton, B.C.

Shelby Thom / Global News

Policed added that the B.C. Coroners Service attended and is investigation, but that nothing was deemed suspicious.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
man dies from fall
okanagan senior
okanagan senior dies
penticton senior
penticton senior dies
senior dies
senior dies from fall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News