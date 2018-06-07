Penticton senior dies from third-storey fall

A senior in Penticton died after falling from his third-storey balcony in Penticton on Wednesday.
The man, whose name was not released, was residing at the Concorde Assisted Living Residence. Penticton RCMP said in a press release on Thursday that he fell from his balcony at approximately 4:30 p.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Policed added that the B.C. Coroners Service attended and is investigation, but that nothing was deemed suspicious.
