Kingston voters say this election is unlike past campaigns

It’s decision day in Ontario after a four-week campaign filled with mud-slinging, call-outs and one of the most stunning confessions ever seen.

It’s now up to voters to decide the future of Ontario’s political landscape.

There was a steady turnout at many of the polling stations in Kingston.

However, the volatility of this election race led to voter uncertainty in the final days of the campaign.

“It’s like every day there was something new happening and it was difficult,” says one voter in Kingston.

One of the bombshells of the campaign was Kathleen Wynne’s announcement that she wasn’t going to win the election a week before the vote.

In a campaign with surprises around every corner, Queen’s University political studies associate professor Jonathan Rose says a lot of voters are being influenced by the provincial picture.

“There are many people who like a particular party but aren’t crazy about the leader. Or like a candidate but aren’t crazy about the party, and in our system, you can’t separate that.”

That includes one voter, who is a dedicated PC, but says it was a lot closer of a call this time around.

With public opinion polls suggesting an appetite for change, Ontario could be poised for a new direction.