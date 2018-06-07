4 suspicious fires in 3 weeks: North Vancouver RCMP try to identify persons of interest

North Vancouver RCMP is trying to determine whether four grass and shrub fires in the Mosquito Creek area were set by the same person.

The fires, two of which broke out on May 23 in the area north of Highway 1 and the other two on June 5 in the Larson area, are suspicious, according to officials.

“One of the fires spread quickly from the hedges on a property to a nearby tree, with the fire’s flames shooting approximately 60 feet up into the air, posing a threat to nearby homes,” Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a news release.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two person’s of interest associated with the fires.

Both are men, one is an approximately 19-year-old Caucasian with severe acne on his face and wearing grey shorts. The other is an Indo-Canadian, five-feet-six-inches tall, wearing an all-black hoody, jeans, shoes and baseball cap as well as an Oakland Raiders t-shirt.

“Currently our North Shore fire danger rating is considered to be ‘Moderate’,” De Jong said.

“Heading into the hot, dry summer season we all need to play a part in being proactive and protective of our forests and property.”

De Jong is also encouraging people to review the province’s wildfire prevention tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP’s Arson Unit at 604-985-1311.