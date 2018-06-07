Arrest made in Oliver home invasion, shooting

RCMP said an arrest has been made in the home invasion and shooting of an Oliver man last month.

The incident took place on May 28, around 9 p.m., at what police called a problem residence on Road Six, south of Oliver. RCMP said a 30-year-old Oliver male was arrested and charges have been recommended. The unnamed man is in custody, pending approval of the charges.

RCMP in Penticton and Oliver, plus Forensic Identification Services, said they executed a series of three search warrants. Police added that the investigation is ongoing and that they are still seeking information from those who witnessed the shooting and prior armed robbery.

If you have information, contact your local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.