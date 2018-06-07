Willows being transformed into 18-hole golf course

Changes are in store for the Willows Golf & Country Club, including fewer holes and an improved clubhouse, as part of the third residential development phase of the community.

The developer, Dream Unlimited, released its final concept on Thursday, which includes transforming the current 27-hole layout into an 18-hole world-class course.

Brad Zurevinski, general manager of Dream in Saskatoon, said the renovations to the golf course and clubhouse will be incorporated into the development of Westhills, its new residential development.

“In developing the best community possible, Dream is focused on integrating Westhills with the exciting changes ahead for the Willows golf course and clubhouse,” Zurevinski said in a statement.

“From the selection of custom homes, to new pathways and green spaces that improve residents’ way of life, Dream looks forward to making Westhills a welcome addition to the Willows and Saskatoon.”

Dream said the unique pathway system will weave throughout the golf course and will be accessible to golfers, walkers and bikers.

The course was recently modified from 36 holes to 27 holes.

Golf course architect Douglas Carrick will oversee the latest modifications to the current layout.

“Carrick Design is excited to collaborate with Dream on the new Willows golf course and bring an enhanced golf experience to Saskatoon residents for years to come,” Carrick said.

“With updated golf course features, to improved course conditioning and overall appearance, this redesign will align the quality of the golf course with the thriving community that surrounds it.”

The proposed layout of the golf course will be released at a later date.

The clubhouse is also undergoing a transformation, with a refresh to the exterior, a renovated patio, and a new restaurant concept.

No date has been announced for when the modifications will be complete.