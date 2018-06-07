missing person
June 7, 2018 2:29 pm

Ottawa police seek assistance locating missing 30-year-old woman

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News
Ottawa police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Mary-Anne Eaton who has been missing since May 25.

Ottawa police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Mary-Anne Eaton who has been missing since May 25.

Ottawa Police Service
A A

The Ottawa Police missing persons unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary-Ann Eaton. Eaton was last seen in the Vanier area on May 25 and her family is concerned for her safety.

READ MORE: Pembroke OPP investigating daytime break and enter, theft of firearms

Police describe Mary-Ann as an Inuit female, five feet seven inches tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her back left shoulder and she sometimes wears glasses.

Missing Eaton 1-2
Missing Eaton 2-2

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mary-Anne Eaton who has been missing since May 25.

Ottawa Police Service

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.
Report an error
Inuit woman
Mary-Anne Eaton
missing person
Missing person Ottawa
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Vanier

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News