Ottawa police seek assistance locating missing 30-year-old woman

The Ottawa Police missing persons unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary-Ann Eaton. Eaton was last seen in the Vanier area on May 25 and her family is concerned for her safety.

Police describe Mary-Ann as an Inuit female, five feet seven inches tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her back left shoulder and she sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.