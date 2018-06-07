Rain helps soil conditions in most of Saskatchewan as seeding nears completion

Much needed rain has helped to alleviate moisture worries on crop land in most of Saskatchewan, although there are still concerns over dry field conditions in the southwest region.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday rainfall varied in the province over the past week.

Many fields in the southeast region are now saturated and even flooded. It will be some time before farmers will be able to access them again.

It is a different story in the southwest region, which remains very dry. Very little precipitation has been received in the area over the last few months and there are concerns crop and hay yields will be affected if rain does not arrive soon.

Overall, crop land topsoil moisture conditions in the province are rated 12 per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated seven per cent surplus, 63 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Seeding is nearly complete, with 96 per cent of the crop now in the ground, although rain has delayed operations in some areas. The five-year average for this time of year is 90 per cent.

Crop growth is delayed in most of the province and is behind the normal development for this time of year.

Damage in the last week has been caused by localized flooding, hail, lack of moisture, strong winds and insects.

SaskPower said they have had no reports of farm machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment so far in June. There were 154 incidents reported in May.