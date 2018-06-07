North Okanagan cannabis plant on schedule

Construction of a mega cannabis factory in Lumby, east of Vernon, is on schedule.

True Leaf Medicine International is building a 16,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and production facility in the north Okanagan town.

“The steel arrived and was pre-assembled on site, and the building permit was approved on May 30,” True Leaf said in a news release.

“With the crew now erecting the structural steel, the exterior foundation insulation is complete and the backfill compaction testing performed – passing well above requirements,” the company said. “The interior backfill for the administration building is complete. Crews have also installed the rebar for the production building and are now completing formwork.”

It said that as construction continues, it’s moving closer to inspection by Health Canada and ultimately a licence to produce cannabis.

True Leaf said the project will employ 150 workers during construction and 35 full and part-time jobs once it’s built.

The company’s update on its facility comes the same day as the Senate’s final votes on legalizing recreational cannabis in Canada — clearing the way for full legalization later this summer.