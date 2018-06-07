Canada
June 7, 2018 7:04 am

Major disruption on Saint-Jerome train line

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

In this file photo, an AMT commuter train, now known as Exo, is seen at a road crossing, Que., May 3, 2015.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A A

The Saint-Jerome line of Montreal’s commuter train network is down indefinitely in both directions for Thursday morning’s rush hour.

Canadian Pacific maintenance equipment derailed overnight and is blocking the tracks.

The transit agency Exo – formally known as RTM – made the announcement over twitter, saying that train tickets will be accepted on busses and metro lines that connect to the affected stations.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
commuter train network
EXO
Montreal Commute
RTM
rtm service
train delays
Train disruption

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News