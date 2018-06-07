Major disruption on Saint-Jerome train line
A A
The Saint-Jerome line of Montreal’s commuter train network is down indefinitely in both directions for Thursday morning’s rush hour.
Canadian Pacific maintenance equipment derailed overnight and is blocking the tracks.
The transit agency Exo – formally known as RTM – made the announcement over twitter, saying that train tickets will be accepted on busses and metro lines that connect to the affected stations.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.