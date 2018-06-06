Alleged money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino

The RCMP announced the arrest and deportation of an alleged money launderer.

RCMP said Dan Bui Shun Jin, who was using Richmond’s River Rock Casino, was arrested on May 25, a few days after he arrived in B.C.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: VIP linked to top Chinese officials, real estate, corruption allegations, gambled with $490k at B.C. casino

RCMP say Jin is suspected of laundering $855 million through Australian casinos.

The U.S. has also issued a warrant for his arrest for fraud over $1.4 million.

Authorities say Jin was carrying more than $75,000 at the time of his arrest.

READ MORE: How Chinese gangs are laundering drug money through Vancouver real estate

A search warrant executed at his hotel room uncovered documents of Jin’s involvement in a money movement scheme through Vancouver International Airport, according to the Mounties.

Jin was issued a deportation order and is being held in detention pending his removal.