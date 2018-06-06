Rick Zamperin: The PGA’s best are coming back to Hamilton

We must be doing something right.

The Canadian Open golf championship is coming back to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2019.

Golf Canada and the PGA Tour have agreed to host the tournament at the picturesque course in Ancaster on the 100th anniversary of the first year it was held in the city, in 1919.

The national championship will also be held in Hamilton in 2023, which will mark the fifth time in 20 years that we will have played host to some of the PGA’s best players.

The Hamilton Golf & CC has also hosted the Canadian Open in 2003, 2006 and 2012 and the old-style course remains one of the favourite stops among PGA Tour pros.

Hamiltonians are used to going to a Tiger-Cats game, or a Bulldogs game, or a game at McMaster. Some will make the trek to Toronto to take in a game featuring the Maple Leafs, Blue Jays, Raptors or even Toronto FC.

So we have North America’s major sports covered in that regard.

Having PGA players in Hamilton to compete in what — at least at one time — was considered to be golf’s unofficial fifth major, is pretty cool. Seeing Tiger Woods make his first appearance in Hamilton would be the icing on the cake.

Either way, we’ll have a blast.