Kahnawake will not appeal after ‘marry out, get out’ provisions ruled unconstitutional

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said it will not appeal after contentious provisions of the membership law by the community on Montreal’s South Shore were ruled unconstitutional in Quebec Superior Court last month.

“It is clearly in our best interests to move forward as a community and put this unpleasant episode behind us, as a community,” said Grand Chief Joseph Norton in a statement released Wednesday.

While Kahnawake authorities have long argued that those provisions are designed to preserve Mohawk culture, a group of 16 plaintiffs challenged the membership policy they called discriminatory.

The case was heard in court last year over provisions commonly referred to as “marry out, get out,” which state anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person can no longer live on the reserve just south of Montreal.

In May, Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas Davis ruled the sections are discriminatory and violate the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a statement, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said the decision to forego the appeal was unanimous.

“It was unanimously agreed that appealing this to another outside court would not serve our purposes,” said Norton.

The council also said it will pay a total of $35,000 to several plaintiffs as ordered in the judgment.

