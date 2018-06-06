Vehicle in Ohio caught on camera driving backwards on highway

Traffic cameras caught a driver in Ohio making their way backwards on a busy highway on Tuesday.

The white sport-utility vehicle could be seen on camera on the US-33 highway first making its way up an entrance ramp before it pulls onto the side of the road to avoid other vehicles going the opposite direction.

According to a timecode on the video, it’s believed to have occurred around 6:45 a.m.

From there, the vehicle exits onto Gender Road, NBC News affiliate KXAN reports, before making a backwards U-turn to go with the flow of traffic while still in reverse, going through two traffic lights.

It then turns into a Kroger parking lot before finally coming to a rest.

The video, posted to Facebook by Ohio’s Department of Transportation, included a message at the beginning stating “what NOT to do in traffic,” and ending with, “Please, don’t be that driver.”

It’s not known at this time what caused the driver to make their way to the parking lot and off a highway in reverse, but department officials believe the vehicle may have had transmission issues.

The department, in a tweet that also included the video, advised people to “pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance” if their vehicle isn’t running properly.

According to authorities, no one was injured.