Police arrest suspect after stolen tank was driven through streets in Virginia

A man was arrested after police chased a stolen tank through Richmond, Va..

“The driver of the armoured personnel carrier had stopped the vehicle and surrendered to Virginia State Police,” police spokesperson Corrine Geller said Tuesday night.

According to CBS News, a soldier from Fort Pickett stole the armoured vehicle (which does not carry a weapon) earlier Tuesday night.

State Police said they were notified of the incident at 7:55 p.m., which is when they started their pursuit.

The vehicle has a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour (about 64 kilometres per hour). Police said there were no crashes or accidents during the chase.

By 9:40 p.m., the alleged tank thief had surrendered. Police didn’t offer a motive for the crime, and said charges are pending.

Video on social media shows the police chasing the vehicle.