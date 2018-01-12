Tank versus truck: Man dead after armoured vehicle used to stop alleged armed driver

A chase by police using an armoured vehicle to catch an alleged armed driver in a pickup truck on Friday ended with the suspect dead after officers opened fired.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told CBS affiliate KOIN 6 that the suspect was seen driving erratically before allegedly opening fire, though it’s unclear whether he did so in the air or at the officer.

A perimeter was set up by police and an armoured vehicle was brought in to assist.

At about 3:30 p.m., the man started driving again in a field where he had been seated, but was pursued by the vehicle which eventually caught up to the man and confronted him.

Video shows the armoured vehicle and truck colliding with one another multiple times as police attempted to stop his car. ABC affiliate WJLA reported the suspect attempted to get out of his car and was shot and killed.

According to NBC, deputies who fired shots will be put on leave, per standard protocol.

Police said it was a dangerous situation, but no officers were injured.