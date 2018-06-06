Red Cross to visit South Okanagan this week

Residents in Oliver and Osoyoos who have been affected by flooding will be able to talk to Red Cross representatives this week.

The Red Cross will be in Oliver on Thursday and Friday, June 7-8, 2018, at 6365 Main Street, from noon to 7 p.m. The Red Cross added that it will visit residents from Oliver and Osoyoos who can’t travel to Oliver.

READ MORE: South Okanagan residents express frustration at flood information meeting

READ MORE: Local state of emergency declared in Osoyoos as lake quickly rises to flood levels

Watch below: Jules Knox reports on flooding from the South Okanagan on May 13.

The Red Cross will also have representatives travelling to Princeton on Friday, June 8, from noon to 7 p.m., at the Riverside Community Centre. That meeting will cover Princeton and Tulameen residents.

READ MORE: Flooding in Okanagan forces more evacuations, school and road closures

People who have been affected by flooding events can call 1-800-863-6582 to register with Red Cross, if they have not yet done so.