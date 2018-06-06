Kawartha Lakes police receive 160 submissions for prescription drug drop-off campaign

More than 160 submissions were made during an annual prescription drug drop-off hosted by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay.

Police, along with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Integrated Care Pharmacy and HKPR Regional Drug Strategy partnered on May 31 for the “Medication Take Back” campaign — encouraging residents to get into the regular habit of safely disposing of unused or expired pills and prescription medication.

The rain is holding off! We are ready to accept your unwanted medications at Victoria Park for “Medication Take Back” @HKPRDHU pic.twitter.com/zRh5RFb30x — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) May 31, 2018

The campaign was held in conjunction with the Paramedics in the Park event at Victoria Park during Paramedics National Week.

The drug drop-off received 167 submissions.

“Of that total number, 13 submissions were made up of controlled substances totaling 649 pills that will be disposed of in a safe manner,” police stated on Wednesday.

Pharmacist Ashley Gallant says medications can be submitted any time and free of charge at pharmacies for safe disposal.

“It’s important to store medications in a safe and secure place, keep track of quantities, use as prescribed, and then take back any extra or expired meds to your pharmacy,” stated Gallant who works at Integrated Care Pharmacy.

“Safely disposing of unused and expired prescriptions helps prevent poisonings and potential falls, while keeping our environment safe.”