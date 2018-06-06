Man and his dog die in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

A man and his dog died in a crash in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say four vehicles were involved in a crash on Golden Ears Way at 203 Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say it appears speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Witnesses say a Toyota Tacoma truck was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line, colliding with another car. Two other cars were also involved in the crash.

The driver, a 38-year-old Pitt Meadows man, and his dog, died at the scene.

The drivers of two other vehicles were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. The driver of the fourth vehicle suffered minor injuries but did not have to go to hospital.

The roads were closed for about eight hours while the Integrated Collision Analyses Reconstruction Service (ICARS) team were on scene.

The area re-opened at 3:30 a.m.