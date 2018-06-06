Crime
June 6, 2018 3:30 pm

Orillia city hall locked down after police say man escaped custody

By Staff The Canadian Press

ORILLIA, Ont. – Ontario provincial police say they have arrested a man whose alleged escape from police custody led to the lockdown of Orillia City Hall.

Investigators allege the man bolted from the police station at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and officers chased him on foot.

Police did not say why the man was at the Orillia detachment, but say it was determined a short time after he escaped that he could be somewhere within City Hall.

They say the building was placed under lockdown as a precaution while officers searched the building.

Police say the man was arrested without incident and the lockdown was lifted.

They say a 26-year-old man from Orillia is facing a charge of escaping lawful custody and was scheduled to appear at a Barrie, Ont., court for a bail hearing later Wednesday.

