Hamilton teens accused of assaulting security guards

Two Hamilton teens have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two security guards.

Police say on Tuesday, two security guards were working in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Biggar Avenue, when they noticed two youths suspiciously loitering by an electrical box near the street.

When the youths were asked to move along, police say the youths attacked the guards and threatened them with a gun and knife.

A 49-year-old security guard fled on foot into live traffic while being chased by the 14-year-old youth holding a scrap piece of wood, police say.

A 67-year-old guard came to the aid of his partner and was hit in the head by the wood, according to police.

The altercation continued between the two security guards and the two youths before the suspects were last seen running towards a nearby rail line, police say.

A citizen driving by saw the disturbance, followed the youths, and helped police locate them.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, are now facing numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of youth probation.

The security guards received minor injuries.