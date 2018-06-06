Donald Trump commutes Alice Johnson’s sentence 1 week after meeting with Kim Kardashian

Nearly one week after celebrity superstar Kim Kardashian met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the case of prisoner Alice Johnson, the first-time nonviolent drug offender was officially granted clemency.

The 63-year-old grandmother has been in an Alabama prison for more than 21 years, and was sentenced to life without the chance of parole. Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, confirmed the move by Trump and said that Johnson would be free to leave prison. (In law, a commutation is the substitution of a lesser penalty for the sentence given. The punishment can be lessened in severity or duration, or both. A pardon, on the other hand, is a complete absolving of guilt.)

The White House released an official statement on Wednesday.

Kardashian visited with Trump on May 30 to discuss prison reform overall, but focused specifically on Johnson’s case. Of course, the photo of the pair in the Oval Office quickly went viral on social media. Specifics about the meeting have not been released to the public.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The reality star claimed she was working to get Johnson pardoned, and said she was “optimistic” after meeting with the president.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

“[I’m] trying to bring her case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out,” said Kardashian to Mic prior to the meeting. “That’s such a huge step from where we started with that not even being on their radar. If you think about a decision that you’ve made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offence, there’s just something so wrong with that.”

Kardashian is thrilled at Trump’s decision.

The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

In an email sent to Business Insider from Aliceville Correctional Facility last week, Johnson was ecstatic about the idea of getting out of prison.

“I’m still waiting to exhale!” she wrote. “I’m hanging in here and won’t let go until I walk out of these doors!”

In the early 1990s, she was convicted for facilitating communications in a cocaine trafficking operation in Memphis, Tenn. She was given the life sentence plus 25 years after her co-conspirators testified against her.

Johnson’s case represents a milestone in this presidency’s criminal justice reform efforts, in which Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has taken the lead. Since he began working with the Trump administration, he’s made it one of his top priorities.

Johnson petitioned three times to former president Barack Obama, but was denied.

Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton each waited over two years before issuing their first presidential pardons, but Trump has already handed out his fifth, while hinting at more in the near future.

Trump’s pardons so far include:

Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio (contempt of court);

Navy sailor Kristian Saucier (unauthorized retention of defence information);

Scooter Libby (obstruction of justice, false statements and two counts of perjury);

African-American boxer Jack Johnson (violation of the white slave traffic act for crossing a state border with a white woman); and

conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza (illegal campaign contributions).

Catina Scales, Johnson’s daughter, said on Wednesday that she was going to pick up her mother at the prison. Johnson is expected to be released as soon as possible.

“I have been literally shaking ever since I heard this news — this is the best present anyone could have gave me in my life,” she said. “Nothing will ever trump this feeling.”

— With files from Katie Scott and Josh K. Elliott