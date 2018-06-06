Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
Those Old Radio Shows June 8 & 9

Friday, June. 8

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Skulking Permit Ep. 101     The Whistler – Sleep My Pretty One 
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Lady from Cheyenne     N/A
Hour 3: Suspense – Shroud for Sara     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The No Matter, Matter  
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildersleeve Memory Course     Jack Benny – At the Beach


Saturday, June. 9

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Blood Trail Ep. 62     Have Gun Will Travel – In an Evil Time    
Hour 2: My Favorite Husband – Women’s Rights     Sam Spade – Hail & Farewell 
Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – Hancock Buys a Stolen Police Car     Weird Circle – Strange Judgement 
Hour 4: The Life of Riley – The Walking Man Contest     Wild Bill Hickok – The Missing Reporter 
Hour 5: Escape – Affair at Mandrake     The Silent Men – Trouble at Suez  
