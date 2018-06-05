Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 17: Bubble players to be tested as camp winds down

There are only two days of training camp left for the Edmonton Eskimos, who will break camp officially on Thursday afternoon. With the final cut day looming, the coaching staff will be testing those players who are looking for a spot on the 2018 Eskimos squad.

The team will have its last set of back-to-back practices on Wednesday, followed by a scrimmage style practice on Thursday, which will be padded and unscripted.

Head coach Jason Maas says it will be the final exam for those players on the bubble.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 16: Making the week count

“We’ve already had two games so that’s in the books and they can never get those days back but they still can make an impression in these next two days with the full pads on, scrimmage-style practice the very last day where we’re going to test them mentally and physically,” Maas said.

“We’ll see how long they can go, see what they can remember when they’re on the field. Nothing’s scripted. It’s going to be like a game and see who’s really learned from the two experiences of playing and how much they’ve learned from Vegas (mini-camp) to all of training camp.”

Cut down day is on Sunday. Teams are required to declare their 46-man roster and 10-man practice roster.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers open pre-season with 33-13 win over Edmonton

Audibles

Listen Below: Receiver Derel Walker discusses getting through the final week of camp and onto the preparations for the regular season opener next week in Winnipeg

View link »

Eskimos Player Profile

22 Jordan Robinson Running Back 5’11, 185 pounds

Born: April 28, 1995, Chino Hill, California

School: Sacramento State

Jordan Robinson has made a lot of noise in the Eskimos’ two pre-season games. He scored a 37-yard rushing touchdown in the Eskimos’ 35-12 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on May 27. Last Friday, Robinson scored a 98-yard punt return touchdown in a 33-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It was all part of 205 combined return yards for Robinson who says he was thrilled to score the touchdown and he found out how truly long and wide the field is in the CFL.

“It’s definitely a longer field than I’m used to but it was cool,” Robinson said.

“Like I said after the game, the punt return team did a great job. I honestly didn’t even get touched so I was just following their blocks and doing what I have to do after that.”

Robinson played 41 games at Sacramento State, recording 2,832 rushing yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. He also added 792 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. He signed with the Eskimos on May 21 and says it’s been an education learning the CFL game.

“New game, new terminology but they (coaching staff) threw it at everybody, all of the rookies,” Robinson said.

“You just got to absorb it, soak it up and go with it.

“Especially coming out here at practice and just seeing the vets run around and see what they do and just pick up on little keys and stuff that they’re doing and just try to figure it out from there.”

Robinson is in a battle with Shaq Cooper for the backup running back spot behind starter C.J. Gable. Maas says the ability to be a returner may get you on the roster.

“The more you can do, the better,” Maas said. “Those guys understand it’s a small roster and in order to get on it sometimes you have to be able to do more. Robinson can set himself apart from people by the fact that he can return.

“He’s an aggressive blocker as well so he does a lot of really good things.”

Roster notes

In two roster moves Tuesday, the Eskimos placed receiver Torrance Gibson on the retired list after he appeared to injure his right hamstring in last Friday’s pre-season loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He’s heading back to Miami to rehab the injury.

The Eskimos have also placed Canadian receiver and 2018 draft pick Harry McMaster on the suspended list.

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell returned to practice Tuesday. He injured his knee in the Eskimos first pre-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Eskimos will have two sessions Wednesday on The Brick Field at Commonweath Stadium starting at 8:30 a.m.

With files from Morley Scott