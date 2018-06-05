Panthers confident of winning a rugby medal at OFSSA

The Regiopolis Panthers are taking an undefeated record into the Ontario High School AAA boys rugby championships this week, June 7-9 in London.

The Kingston-area champions have been seeded seventh in the 16-team field.

“I’m pretty psyched,” said Johnathon Sherboneau, the team’s inside-centre.

“I think we should be ranked higher. I definitely feel we’re a top-five team. I guess it will make it even better when we win the gold medal.”

The Panthers have yet to lose a game this season. They won the KASSA championship with a huge come-from-behind victory over La Salle. They rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat the Black Knights 22-19 on a last-second drop kick by Nathan Pinder.

The Panthers open the tournament on Thursday against Northern Collegiate of Toronto.

“We can’t worry about our opponent,” said Nathan Denofreo, the team’s hooker.

“We can only control the way we play. If we play up to our capabilities, then I believe we have a legitimate shot at winning a medal.”

Regiopolis hopes to snap a five-year winless drought at OFSSA. The Panthers won a silver medal at the provincial championships back in 2013.