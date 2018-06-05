Mission daycare death
June 5, 2018 6:55 pm

Police continue to investigate death of toddler who wandered off Mission daycare

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

The investigation continues into the incident of a toddler who drowned in Mission after wandering away from a daycare into a neighbour's pool.

Global News File
A A

The investigation into the death of a toddler who walked away from her Mission daycare continues.

It’s been 11 days since the toddler, who was almost two years old, wandered off from the centre and was found unresponsive under a pool cover in a neighbouring yard.

RCMP together with the health authority and the BC Coroners Service are all looking for answers.

WATCH: Toddler drowns after wandering away from daycare


Story continues below

The minister responsible for daycare licensing in B.C. says his heart breaks for Selena Chabara’s family.

“The grief of everyone, the family, their friends, the neighbourhood and the province I think are heartbroken by this,” B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix said.

READ MORE: Toddler found dead after wandering off daycare centre in Mission

But he said it may be a while before they get some answers.

“I think everyone understands that we have to give those doing the investigations the time that is required to get all of the answers,” Dix said.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $52,000 for Selena’s parents.

The daycare where the toddler was at, Melissa’s Bright Beginnings, has had its licence suspended while the investigation continues.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Coroners Service toddler death
Melissa's Bright Beginnings
Mission daycare death
Mission daycare toddler death
Mission toddler death investigation
RCMP toddler death investigation
Selena Chabara
toddler daycare death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News