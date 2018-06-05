Police continue to investigate death of toddler who wandered off Mission daycare

The investigation into the death of a toddler who walked away from her Mission daycare continues.

It’s been 11 days since the toddler, who was almost two years old, wandered off from the centre and was found unresponsive under a pool cover in a neighbouring yard.

RCMP together with the health authority and the BC Coroners Service are all looking for answers.

The minister responsible for daycare licensing in B.C. says his heart breaks for Selena Chabara’s family.

“The grief of everyone, the family, their friends, the neighbourhood and the province I think are heartbroken by this,” B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix said.

But he said it may be a while before they get some answers.

“I think everyone understands that we have to give those doing the investigations the time that is required to get all of the answers,” Dix said.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $52,000 for Selena’s parents.

The daycare where the toddler was at, Melissa’s Bright Beginnings, has had its licence suspended while the investigation continues.