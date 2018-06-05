Women Leading Philanthropy to transform health care at Royal University Hospital

The Royal University Hospital Foundation says its Women Leading Philanthropy (WLP) program will empower female practitioners to transform health care in Saskatchewan.

The program announced Tuesday concentrates on innovative health-care projects led by women through philanthropy.

Female business and community leaders throughout the province are currently raising money to support the initiatives at the Saskatoon hospital.

Rachel Mielke, founder and CEO of Hillberg & Berk, is the program’s volunteer honorary chair. She is a strong believer that empowered women can change the world.

“This initiative empowers female physicians, other practitioners and researchers at Royal University Hospital to pursue new avenues for research and innovation in health care,” Mielke said in a press release.

Dr. Mary Kinloch, a gynecologic pathologist, said she is a direct example of how the foundation’s support and opportunity can transform into great changes for uterine cancer patients.

“(The foundation) provided me with funding for my gynecologic pathology fellowship in Vancouver in 2015 and then supported a proposal for research,” Kinloch said in a press release.

“The inclusion of (Royal University Hospital) women patients in this research will revolutionize their treatment and I am proud to be able to offer that to women in Saskatchewan.”

So far, 75 members have committed over $80,000 to the program. WLP plans to engage over 100 members to make a donation during their inaugural year.

The program’s membership will be involved in voting for the successful applicant who will be awarded the $100,000 grant.