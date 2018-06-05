Canada
Roger Wilkie named new deputy chief of Halton Regional Police

Rick Zamprin

There is a new Deputy Chief at Halton Regional Police.

Roger Wilkie has been named Halton Regional Police’s new deputy chief.

The decision from the Halton Police Services Board comes after a comprehensive search which considered candidates from across Canada.

The 22-year veteran of the police service will make the jump from his role as superintendent.

Wilkie has served in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, drug enforcement, as a district commander, and most recently as the commander of human resources, training and the emergency services unit.

He also played a key leadership role in the development of the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan for the Region of Halton.

