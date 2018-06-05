Roger Wilkie named new deputy chief of Halton Regional Police

Roger Wilkie has been named Halton Regional Police’s new deputy chief.

The decision from the Halton Police Services Board comes after a comprehensive search which considered candidates from across Canada.

The 22-year veteran of the police service will make the jump from his role as superintendent.

READ MORE: Halton police charge second person in human trafficking investigation

Wilkie has served in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, drug enforcement, as a district commander, and most recently as the commander of human resources, training and the emergency services unit.

He also played a key leadership role in the development of the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan for the Region of Halton.