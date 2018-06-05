2 historical buildings in Prince Albert, Sask. being dismantled

Two historical buildings in Prince Albert, Sask., are being dismantled due to years of underuse and deterioration.

City officials and the Prince Albert Historical Society made the decision after deciding the Nisbet Church and Blockhouse, which are located at Kinsmen Park, are a hazard and will be difficult to restore.

“Unfortunately, because they’ve been moved from their original locations near the river and they have deteriorated over the years, they are now a hazard and difficult to restore,” Connie Gerwing, president of the historical society, said in a statement.

“The City and the Prince Albert Historical Society together have decided that the best course of action is to take them apart, save as much of the original structures as possible and store them.”

Crews will attempted to preserve the historically relevant parts of the buildings, including the gun ports of the Blockhouse.

Gerwing said the buildings could be reconstructed in the future if a suitable location is found and funding secured.

The Nisbet Church was built in 1872 by Rev. James Nisbet in the downtown core. It was moved to its current location in 1932 and was used as a heritage museum from 1932 to the 1950s and again from the early 1970s to 1977.

The Blockhouse was built as a stable for Prince Albert’s first lawyer, William Maclise, in 1881.

It was transformed to a blockhouse in 1885 to protect the city during the resistance and moved to Kinsmen Park in 1933.

The work is expected to be complete by June 21.