June 5, 2018 12:58 pm

Young woman charged after attempted robbery and assault on Regina security guard

By Online Producer  Global News

A young woman from Regina is facing charges after a security guard was injured during an alleged robbery.

A young woman from Regina is facing charges after a security guard was injured during an alleged robbery.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to the business in the 900 block of Albert Street around 8 p.m. on June 4.

Officers said the security guard was attempting to stop a woman from shoplifting when she pulled out an edged weapon. The security guard was able to remove the weapon from the woman but suffered a minor injury unrelated to the edged weapon.

Police arrested the woman without incident.

Christin Oakes, 19, of Regina, is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon among others.

Oakes will make her first court appearance on these charges on Tuesday, July 17.

