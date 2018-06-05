Young woman charged after attempted robbery and assault on Regina security guard

A young woman from Regina is facing charges after a security guard was injured during an alleged robbery.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to the business in the 900 block of Albert Street around 8 p.m. on June 4.

READ MORE: Regina teens arrested for causing thousands of dollars in graffiti damage

Officers said the security guard was attempting to stop a woman from shoplifting when she pulled out an edged weapon. The security guard was able to remove the weapon from the woman but suffered a minor injury unrelated to the edged weapon.

Police arrested the woman without incident.

READ MORE: Slight reduction in crime in 2017: RPS

Christin Oakes, 19, of Regina, is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon among others.

Oakes will make her first court appearance on these charges on Tuesday, July 17.