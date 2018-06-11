June 16 – City Centre Health Edmonton Chiropractic

Do you suffer from chronic issues in your neck, shoulder, low back, hands or feet? Do symptoms like burning, tingling, numbness or sharp jabbing pain keep you from enjoying your life?

This Saturday, Daryl Hooke is joined by Dr. Niz from City Centre Health to talk about the cause and solutions for conditions including peripheral neuropathy, neck and back pain, sciatica, disc degeneration, headaches, poor posture and more.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.