Barrie police seeking to identify 3 suspects in apartment shooting
Police say one man is facing charges while three suspects remain at large in connection with a shooting at a Barrie apartment building.
Police say the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on June 3, when Barrie police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive in the city.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, the suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle.
A short while later, at around 6:45 p.m., police went to a local hospital where a 42-year-old Aurora man had arrived with a gunshot wound. However, police say he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the Aurora man was taken into custody and has now been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
Police believe this was a targeted incident, and are currently seeking to identify the other three suspects.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at info@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com
