Laptops and internet the latest items on loan from London Public Library
The London Public Library will now lend laptops for a period of one week and Wi-Fi hotspots for up to three weeks at a time.
Arlene Thompson, the library’s manager of customer services, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs Londoners responded instantly to the program.
“It’s been really popular. We’ve received some really good feedback from the public and they’re really excited to have these materials available to them.”
The program kicked off June 1 thanks to a government grant that allowed them to purchase 30 laptops for the program.
