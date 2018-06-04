Police investigating after crash in Innisfil leaves one dead

South Simcoe police are appealing for witnesses of a collision in Innisfil which left one person dead.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 4, a waste disposal truck collided with another vehicle on 10th Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line.

Police say 10th Sideroad will remain closed while they conduct an investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the South Simcoe Police. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com .