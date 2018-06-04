Dozens rally for and against Trans Mountain pipeline in downtown Calgary

About 100 people, both for and against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, rallied outside Liberal MP Kent Hehr’s office in downtown Calgary on Monday morning.

Many of the protesters were shouting their frustration with the federal Liberals decision last week to purchase the pipeline for a price of $4.5 billion, all but securing its expansion across British Columbia to tidewater.

That decision had been hotly contested by the B.C. government as well as both political and environmental opponents.

One opponent at the protest said the federal government should have spent the money on renewable energy.

On the other side of the rally were supporters of the decision and the furthering of Alberta’s oil and gas exports. They could be seen wearing “I heart oil and gas” shirts and carrying signs that read “just build it.”