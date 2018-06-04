Calgary artist set to take centre stage at 2018 Stampede

The greatest show on earth will become the greatest gallery on earth for a Calgary artist in summer 2018.

Visual artist Tiffany Lynn Cuffley will have 30 to 40 of her pieces on display in the Stampede Rotary Dream House throughout the 10 days of this year’s Calgary Stampede.

“You work so hard on doing the artwork and sometimes the hardest part–as an artist–is to get it seen.”

That shouldn’t be a problem now. Approximately 150,000 people are expected to make their way through the dream home where Cuffley’s pieces, including a mural, will feature prominently throughout.

“It really means a lot to be able to have it exposed to people that might not be familiar with this style of work, which is kind of contemporary, but a bit more on the edgy side.”

A former professional figure skater, Cuffley toured the world with Disney on Ice for six years, taking art classes along the way and drawing inspiration from the streets of the places she would visit.

“I was exposed to street art, different art everywhere, and it kind of opened up my eyes to a way to take outside art and bring it inside and mix them–and you can use mixed media.”

Her “very raw, real talent” helped Cuffley win the Homes by Avi Dream Home Artist Project contest.

Homes by Avi manager of show home selections and presentation Julie Punter says the contest is aimed at helping launch the careers of up-and-coming artists in the city.

“We’ve had so many artists like Sheila Kernan, Brad Holt, that have just really accelerated their careers by all the exposure they’ve had through this program. You know, David Zimmerman, Caroline Stanley, they all have had great experiences and after doing this, have really skyrocketed their careers.”

In what will be the biggest “performance” of her career, Cuffley is hoping for the same.