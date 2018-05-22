Coca-Cola Stage will see bigger lineup than ever at 2018 Calgary Stampede

Visitors to the 2018 Calgary Stampede will be treated to more free shows this year, as the Coca-Cola Stage will feature the biggest lineup it’s ever seen, the Stampede said in a release on Tuesday.

The first artist announcement, made Tuesday, includes Alexisonfire, Billy Talent, Elle King, Phantogram and The Rural Alberta Advantage among other performers.

The rest of the 50 performers who will take the stage this summer will be announced over the next three days, the Stampede said.

Many Canadian performers were listed in Tuesday’s announcement, including Brad Sims, Lucas Chaisson, Jess Smith, Dextress and Altameda. A total of 13 Canadian artists are slated to perform on the stage during the week, according to the Stampede.

“The Stampede is the can’t-miss music destination for 2018, featuring some of today’s biggest artists,” programming production manager Samara Lastiwka said in a news release.

All concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with the price of admission. Daily admission is $18 for general and $9 for both seniors and children aged seven to 12, according to the Calgary Stampede website.

For more information on artists, showtimes and dates visit the Calgary Stampede website.

The 2018 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 15.