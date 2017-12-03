2018 Calgary Stampede poster revealed at NHL game

Thousands of fans at Saturday night’s battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome got the first look at the 2018 Stampede poster.

The iconic Calgary Stampede poster features snapshots of more than 100 years of history, showcasing the past, present and future of The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth.

Fans at the game were also surprised with various Stampede prizes and giveaways during the first period intermission.

Dave Sibbald, Calgary Stampede president and chairman of the Board, spoke to fans during the first period about the connection the Stampede has to the community and what the annual poster means.

“This year’s poster showcases our past, present and future. At the heart of it, it’s the people – our community and how we’ll continue to pass on our traditions, our values and most of all, our community spirit to generations to come,” Sibbald said.

A video presentation was played on the jumbotron with pop-outs of the artwork on the poster.

An image of the poster was also to be projected on the roof of the Saddledome after the game for fans to see as they leave.

The poster of the 10-day celebration was brought to life with a digital version.

The countdown to the Calgary Stampede is officially on with the launch of its poster. ​