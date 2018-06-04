Woman harasses elderly tenant of apartment building, spits in officer’s face: Kingston police

A Kingston woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with harassing several tenants of a downtown apartment building.

On June 2, police say the 33-year-old woman was visiting the apartment building when she began harassing and scaring an elderly tenant by banging and kicking on her door and yelling obscenities.

When another tenant stepped in to tell the woman to leave the elderly person alone, the suspect then allegedly charged at her, forcing her to slam and lock her door.

The suspect, who did not live at the apartment building, came back a third time, allegedly banging on more doors while yelling and swearing.

Police officers arrived at the apartment building around 8 p.m. on Saturday and found the woman in the second-floor hallway. According to police, officers suspected she was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Police say she was belligerent with the officers and continuously spat in one officer’s face.

Police couldn’t comment on what had angered the woman, but they did say that she was known to the people in the apartment building for previously causing trouble.

The accused was charged with assault police and causing a disturbance.