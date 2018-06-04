Mike’s Monday Outlook: less severe weather in Manitoba this week

Last week saw a number of severe thunderstorms in southern Manitoba, this week there will be less opportunities for that to happen.

Thunderstorm activity, should it occur, will most likely be early in the week.

Monday night, western Manitoba could see thunderstorm activity in the evening hours. There is just a slight risk of severe weather here.

Tuesday’s chance for thunderstorms is more widespread across southern Manitoba with a slightly higher risk for severe weather. Should thunderstorm activity develop, once again the storms will likely be very scattered and isolated.

Winnipeg has a chance to see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with the most likely time for storm activity being in the evening or overnight hours.

Later in the week the forecast looks more settled. Wednesday and Thursday will be calmer days with plenty of sun and near seasonal temperatures.