Rider Nation and ‘Humboldt Strong’ unite at Glen Hall Park

Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp continued Sunday as the green and white packed up and took their show on the road to Humboldt.

Mascot Gainer the gopher got there early to entertain the fans prior to practice getting underway at Glenn Hall Park football field.

Also mixed in with Rider Nation was legendary CFL running back George Reed, who made the trip to support all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“The Riders are truly a provincial team,” Reed said.

“They’re stationed in Regina but they belong to all of Saskatchewan and whenever they can get out and support something like this here, it just makes them that much high in people’s eyes.”

The tragic collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.

The aim of the event was to bring the spirit of Rider Nation to those impacted by the tragedy.

Additionally, the Riders announced that “Humboldt Strong” will be the theme for their home game on June 30.

“The club is a united force and people rally around the club and so we know they’ll rallying around the football team on the (June) 30th, but we really want them to rally around the community of Humboldt,” Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said.

After the light practice, the players signed autographs and there was a barbecue hosted by the organization.

“Incredible support throughout from so many people, our hockey world has just been incredible and of course we’ve said hockey is healing, in so many ways sports is healing and arts are healing,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said.

“To have the Riders here of course is really important for our families and for this entire family of Humboldt and surrounding area.”

The Riders host the Calgary Stampeders on June 8 at Mosaic Stadium to conclude their CFL pre-season schedule.