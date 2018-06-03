Saskatchewan Roughriders to host ‘Humboldt Strong’-themed game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home game on June 30 will be themed to support all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The tragic collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.

With the theme “Humboldt Strong,” gameday at Mosaic Stadium will include a video presentation dedicated to the SJHL team as well as Broncos representatives joining in on the anthem and coin-toss ceremonies.

“Roughriders home games have long been a place where the people of our province can rally together,” Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a press release.

“Dedicating a gameday to Humboldt Strong is an opportunity to give the people affected by the tragedy a chance to gather as they continue to heal.”

The Roughriders have invited the families of the 29 occupants of the bus, first responders and Humboldt community leaders to attend the Canadian Football League (CFL) regular season contest. Around 250 special guests are expected when the Riders host the Montreal Alouettes at 7 p.m. CT in Regina.

“We are so grateful for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ ongoing support and partnership as the Humboldt Broncos continue to navigate this tragedy, and as we begin to move forward and rebuild,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said in a press release.

“(It) will provide our families with yet another precious opportunity to further their healing process by coming together — to remember, to celebrate and to be buoyed by the love and support of Rider Nation.”

The Hunter Brothers, originally from Shaunavon, Sask., will provide country music entertainment during half-time.

All Rider Stores are currently selling commemorative pins, with all proceeds going to the Humboldt Strong Community Fund.

The CFL team held part of their 2018 training camp in Humboldt on Sunday.