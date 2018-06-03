Man on motorcycle killed in crash near Gibbons Saturday night

A man driving a motorcycle died Saturday night after his bike lost control north of Edmonton Saturday night.

Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the single-vehicle collision at a highway interchange just north of Gibbons.

The 34-year-old man driving the motorcycle struck a guard rail at Highways 28 and 28A and died on scene. Police did not say where the man was from.

Traffic was diverted to one lane for about three hours while police investigated and the scene was cleared.

No other vehicles were involved. Police said they continue to investigate all factors which may have contributed to this collision, but no further information would be made available.

The intersection is about 35 kilometres north of Edmonton.