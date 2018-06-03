Rochester Knighthawks force Game 3 with win over Saskatchewan Rush

The Rochester Knighthawks forced a third and deciding game in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) final with a 13-8 win over the Saskatchewan Rush.

The Game 2 victory came in front of 9,174 fans at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on Saturday.

The score was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, but that’s when the Knighthawks’ offence came alive with four straight goals.

Rochester forward Josh Currier was the game’s leading scorer with four goals as well as two assists.

Any momentum the Rush managed to muster disappeared quickly as their opponent countered to build a five-goal cushion and win the game.

Matt Vinc, a five-time NLL Goaltender of the Year, finished with 47 saves for the Knighthawks. Saskatchewan goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 39 shots.

The NLL Cup will be raised by one of the teams on June 9 back at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, where the Rush earned a 16-9 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.