Dash cam video shows police rescuing woman seated on bridge railing in Texas

U.S. police officers pulled a woman seated on the railing of Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte, Texas, to safety late in the evening of May 25, as seen in a newly released police dash cam video.

The woman, whose identity was withheld, was dangling her legs on the edge of the 180-footbridge, and appeared distraught when police arrived.

READ MORE: Paris mayor hails ‘heroic’ Malian immigrant who scaled building to save child

La Porte Police Department was responding to a 911 call reporting the woman’s presence on thebridge.

Police has brought the woman to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment